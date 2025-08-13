Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 143.7% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $353,985,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $268.90 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.19 and its 200-day moving average is $248.49.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

