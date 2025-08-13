Callan Family Office LLC Sells 17,742 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,742 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $866,843,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

