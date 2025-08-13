Rossmore Private Capital Acquires Shares of 2,821 Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOLV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.