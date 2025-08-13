Callan Family Office LLC Sells 6,245 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $233.03 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

