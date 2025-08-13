Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.62 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.22 and a 200-day moving average of $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

