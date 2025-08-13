Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $580.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.99. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $594.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

