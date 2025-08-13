Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE increased its position in PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,858 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

