Nuveen LLC Invests $85.21 Million in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,130,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,213,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in News by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in News by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.
News Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Stock Average Calculator
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.