King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 74 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $265.01 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

