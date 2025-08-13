Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 836,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,076,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

