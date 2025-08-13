Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 14,672 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 444.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,872,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Datadog by 223.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 315,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 218,132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 10.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Datadog Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DDOG opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.47, a P/E/G ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $1,688,429.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,757,196.30. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $1,115,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 380,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,543,564.80. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,128 shares of company stock valued at $103,643,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

