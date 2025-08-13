Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.45. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

