Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,133 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $462.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $463.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.92. The firm has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

