Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.89 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,262 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,849,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

