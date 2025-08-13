SouthState Corp Increases Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $435.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.26. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $240.01 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.59 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

