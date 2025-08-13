Virtu Financial LLC Sells 10,050 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 375.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Stock Up 4.2%

Align Technology stock opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $262.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average is $181.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

