Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 10,526 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after buying an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,299,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 3,077,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $60,040,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.