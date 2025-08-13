Rathbones Group PLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $493,617.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,956.70. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

