Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $91,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $51,400,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $51,220,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

