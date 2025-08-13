Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $133.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

