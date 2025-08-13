Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 160,251 International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 160,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after buying an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after buying an additional 2,782,042 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3,304.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after buying an additional 2,472,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

