Rathbones Group PLC Has $23.35 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,386 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.