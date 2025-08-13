Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,657 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $363.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.56 and its 200 day moving average is $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.