Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $1,831,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,908,000 after acquiring an additional 975,506 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 826,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,620,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

