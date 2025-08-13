Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

