Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SW. Barclays reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.06. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

