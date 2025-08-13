Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 54,182 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,570 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,068,000 after acquiring an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,302,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 852,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 587,068 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

