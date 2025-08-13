Rathbones Group PLC Sells 7,345 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Sony by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 473,700 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 729,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $189.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

