Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 16,564 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 25.6%

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

