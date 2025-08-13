Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $752.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $752.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

