Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

