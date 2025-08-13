Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.68 and its 200-day moving average is $292.87. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

