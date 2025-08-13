Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $580.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $594.68.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.