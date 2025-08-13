GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $26,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $658.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.07 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.68.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

