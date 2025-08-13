Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $32,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $471.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.