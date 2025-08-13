Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 186.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.