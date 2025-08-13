Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Itron worth $242,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $107,823.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,313.73. The trade was a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,397 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.