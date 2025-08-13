ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) CEO Luca Savi Sells 36,385 Shares

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ITT Stock Up 2.6%

ITT stock opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ITT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,525,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,125,000 after buying an additional 904,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $156,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 171,474 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

