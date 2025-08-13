Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $46,000 Investment in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.