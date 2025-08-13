Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $46,000 Investment in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on STT. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of STT stock opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $114.28.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
State Street Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
