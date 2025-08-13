Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $587,248.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

