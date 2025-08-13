Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry Sells 7,036 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $262.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.29 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.33. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

