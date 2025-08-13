Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,227 Shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 325.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 26.5% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

