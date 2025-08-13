National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,294 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 66,220 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $743,039.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,553.60. This represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

