Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Affirm worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 1,130.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 366,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $50,842.22. Following the sale, the director owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,160.63. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,000. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,114 shares of company stock worth $11,825,169. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.