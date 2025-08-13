Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Griffon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Griffon by 72.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Griffon by 26.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Griffon by 153.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. Griffon Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. Griffon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

