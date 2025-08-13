Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,592,000 after acquiring an additional 749,913 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,803,000 after acquiring an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,774,000 after purchasing an additional 138,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.43.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

