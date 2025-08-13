King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

NVS opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

