King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 66,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 412.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Avantor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

