Virtu Financial LLC Buys 21,386 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 185,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 2,685.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,706,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $692.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.1266 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

