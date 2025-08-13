Entropy Technologies LP Takes $557,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.27.

Shares of AON opened at $364.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

